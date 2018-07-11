English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson sells field services subsidiary

11 JUL 2018

Ericsson announced a deal to sell its field services operation in Sweden to local company Transtema Group, a divestment the vendor said falls in-line with its business strategy.

In a statement, the vendor explained the deal covers Ericsson Local Services, a subsidiary which supplies field services operations and maintenance of fixed and mobile networks in Sweden. As part of the deal, Transtema Group will acquire all of the unit’s assets and continue the operation with the existing 700 employees.

Ericsson said divesting the unit was part of its strategy, “a key part of which is Managed Services and operating networks on behalf of our customers”.

The divestment means Ericsson will no longer sell new stand-alone field services projects, the vendor added.

In the past year Ericsson has cut the number of managed services deals it operates in an attempt to boost profitability in the business.

Per Narvinger, head of customer unit Northern and Central Europe, market area Europe and Latin America at Ericsson, said Transtema Group had an “excellent opportunity to continue to develop field service operations while also executing on customer commitments”.

A fee was not disclosed and the deal is expected to close in Q3, subject to conditions.

Yesterday (10 July), Ericsson also announced it had rebranded its Media Solutions business to MediaKind, as it gave a face-lift to the unit following a recent strategic review.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson unveils media business rebrand

Ericsson cashes in on ZTE US woes

Ericsson sets up 5G innovation lab in India
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association