Ericsson seals Kathrein antenna unit buy - Mobile World Live

Ericsson completed a deal to buy Germany-based Kathrein’s antenna and filter business, in a move to expand its radio system portfolio and boost investment in 5G antenna technology.

The deal, first announced in February, was confirmed in a statement by the Swedish vendor, which stated the addition will bring “vital competence necessary to evolve radio access products”.

Fredrik Jejdling, Ericsson EVP and head of networks, expressed confidence the two companies will “evolve their radio products that customers need for 5G and beyond”.

“By integrating radios with antennas while making the best use of site space, we will continue to develop a world-class next-generation portfolio,” he added.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

When the deal was first announced in February, Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm said the company was developing a new antenna technology which would “revolutionise the future of antennas”.