Ericsson reportedly hit with legal action in Russia

Tele2 Russia launched legal proceedings in Moscow against Ericsson and local supplier Satel TVK, claiming equipment ordered prior to sanctions being placed on its market had not arrived, Reuters reported.

The operator is not affiliated with Swedish operator group Tele2, using the brand under licence since 2013.

Tele2 Russia told Reuters the two companies had refused to meet obligations to supply Ericsson equipment, with “most” said to be orders predating restrictions placed on Russia in the wake of ongoing military action in Ukraine.

The case has been filed by an arbitration court in Moscow and is claimed to have followed months of failed negotiations.

Ericsson announced the suspension of its business in the country in April after international sanctions were slapped on Russia.

It plans to completely exit the country by the end of the year, but in August noted it would complete customer obligations as operations were wound down in line with rules put in place.

Later, the vendor clarified its activities since sanctions were placed comprised technical support and software for existing equipment.