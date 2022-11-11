 Ericsson reportedly hit with legal action in Russia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson reportedly hit with legal action in Russia

11 NOV 2022

Tele2 Russia launched legal proceedings in Moscow against Ericsson and local supplier Satel TVK, claiming equipment ordered prior to sanctions being placed on its market had not arrived, Reuters reported.

The operator is not affiliated with Swedish operator group Tele2, using the brand under licence since 2013.

Tele2 Russia told Reuters the two companies had refused to meet obligations to supply Ericsson equipment, with “most” said to be orders predating restrictions placed on Russia in the wake of ongoing military action in Ukraine.

The case has been filed by an arbitration court in Moscow and is claimed to have followed months of failed negotiations.

Ericsson announced the suspension of its business in the country in April after international sanctions were slapped on Russia.

It plans to completely exit the country by the end of the year, but in August noted it would complete customer obligations as operations were wound down in line with rules put in place.

Later, the vendor clarified its activities since sanctions were placed comprised technical support and software for existing equipment.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson chief presses G20 for digital action

Ericsson claims record data rate in CBRS trial

Ericsson presume de récord de velocidad en una prueba con CBRS
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association