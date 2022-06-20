 Ericsson, Qualcomm, Oppo herald 5G slicing progress - Mobile World Live
Home

Ericsson, Qualcomm, Oppo herald 5G slicing progress

20 JUN 2022
5G

Ericsson hailed breakthrough progress in delivering 5G network slicing to enterprises after completing tests using an Oppo handset powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset running on a customised version of Android 12.

The trials at Oppo’s 5G communications lab employed Ericsson’s dynamic network slicing technologies, and dual-mode 5G core and RAN slicing equipment to demonstrate application and network traffic partitioning.

The companies created multiple virtual end-to-end network slices, enabling enterprise services with specific requirements to use defined portions without switching devices.

Ericsson stated the trial forms part of its efforts to work with device makers “to introduce 3GPP standards-based user equipment route selection policies in 5G networks to enable application traffic steering with network slices”.

3GPP-standards based user equipment route selection policies (URSP) in 5G networks to enable application traffic steering with network slices. This is the element that enables single devices to use multiple network slices and is seen as crucial in bringing the full range of benefits 5G connectivity can deliver to enterprises and consumers.

Monica Zethzon, Ericsson’s head of solution area Packet Core, said the set up “provides a foundation for CSPs to deliver more tailored 5G services for enterprises”.

Sunil Patil, VP of product management at Qualcomm, added demonstrating “commercial 5G enterprise network slicing is an important step in fulfilling the promise of” standalone 5G.

Oppo director of Carrier Product Line Xia Yang stated the company is collaborating across the technology sector to advance the commercialisation of 5G enterprise slicing, which it believes is key to delivering related applications.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

