 Ericsson pitches private 5G to enterprises - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson pitches private 5G to enterprises

01 JUN 2021
private 5G

Ericsson launched a private network product covering its 4G and standalone (SA) 5G radio and core technologies to boost enterprise customers’ access to secure on-site connectivity and cloud-based network management.

The Ericsson Private 5G product enables businesses to access the cloud functions while keeping data on premise. An open API offers enteprises the option to manage their own networks, and integrate with IT/OT systems, the vendor explained.

It will offer zero downtime guarantees depending on the SLA chosen. Ericsson stated it is targeting mining, transport, manufacturing facilities and utilities.

The company announced the product at an event dubbed Ericsson UnBoxed today (1 June), highlighting the business and sustainability successes private wireless has delivered to enterprise customers.

A private network at Ericsson’s 5G radio factory in Texas increased labor productivity more than 100 per cent, reduced energy consumption 25 per cent and wastewater 75 per cent, and the Port of Livorno in Italy lowered carbon emissions by 8 per cent.

Asa Tamsons, Head of Business Area Technologies and New Businesses, said Ericsson is working with a US retailer to move its WAN to a private mobile network.

A $1.1 billion acquisition of wireless router manufacturer Cradlepoint in 2020 will contribute to Ericsson’s private network push, Tamsons stated, adding the company already had 25,000 enterprise customers.

Leo Gergs, senior analyst at ABI Research, predicted Ericsson Private 5G will attract operators and service providers, because it “hides technology complexity and therefore reduces the barrier of entry” to deploying different types of enterprise network.

The research company recently forecast private network deployments in the enterprise sector would generate equipment revenue of more than $64 billion by 2030.

Tamsons cited an IDC prediction the value of the sector would hit $5.7 billion by 2024.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Ericsson chief tips chip shortage to last

Ericsson assures US of viability after open RAN call

Former Ericsson employees charged in bribery case

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association