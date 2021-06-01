Ericsson pitches private 5G to enterprises - Mobile World Live

Ericsson launched a private network product covering its 4G and standalone (SA) 5G radio and core technologies to boost enterprise customers’ access to secure on-site connectivity and cloud-based network management.

The Ericsson Private 5G product enables businesses to access the cloud functions while keeping data on premise. An open API offers enteprises the option to manage their own networks, and integrate with IT/OT systems, the vendor explained.

It will offer zero downtime guarantees depending on the SLA chosen. Ericsson stated it is targeting mining, transport, manufacturing facilities and utilities.

The company announced the product at an event dubbed Ericsson UnBoxed today (1 June), highlighting the business and sustainability successes private wireless has delivered to enterprise customers.

A private network at Ericsson’s 5G radio factory in Texas increased labor productivity more than 100 per cent, reduced energy consumption 25 per cent and wastewater 75 per cent, and the Port of Livorno in Italy lowered carbon emissions by 8 per cent.

Asa Tamsons, Head of Business Area Technologies and New Businesses, said Ericsson is working with a US retailer to move its WAN to a private mobile network.

A $1.1 billion acquisition of wireless router manufacturer Cradlepoint in 2020 will contribute to Ericsson’s private network push, Tamsons stated, adding the company already had 25,000 enterprise customers.

Leo Gergs, senior analyst at ABI Research, predicted Ericsson Private 5G will attract operators and service providers, because it “hides technology complexity and therefore reduces the barrier of entry” to deploying different types of enterprise network.

The research company recently forecast private network deployments in the enterprise sector would generate equipment revenue of more than $64 billion by 2030.

Tamsons cited an IDC prediction the value of the sector would hit $5.7 billion by 2024.