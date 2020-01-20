Ericsson plots France 5G R&D site - Mobile World Live

Ericsson outlined plans to open an R&D centre in France to boost 5G software development and capitalise on future commercial launches in Europe this year.

In a statement, the Swedish vendor said as 5G rollouts gain momentum “customer proximity is particularly relevant”. Up to 300 staff will be employed at the new site, which is due to open in the coming months. An office will initially be established at an Ericsson facility on the outskirts of Paris.

Ericsson’s latest move follows an SEK500 million ($52.5 million) investment into its 25,000 square metre factory in Estonia during 2019.

The vendor currently employs 15,000 engineers in Europe across 18 R&D centres in Finland, Germany, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Sweden. This represents 60 per cent of Ericsson’s global R&D team.

Fredrik Jejdling, EVP and head of Networks said: “We recognise the economic and technological importance of the French market and the country’s influence in Europe. The rich technology ecosystem and key competencies that are present in France are conducive to building 5G through a strong R&D presence in the country.”