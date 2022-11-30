 Ericsson pledges Australian FWA upgrade - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson pledges Australian FWA upgrade

30 NOV 2022

Australian wholesale network operator NBN Co again proved a happy hunting ground for European vendors, with Ericsson winning a fixed wireless access (FWA) upgrade deal as part of a ten-year partnership extension not long after the operator sealed a deal with Nokia.

Ericsson explained its partnership covers deployment of 4G and next-generation 5G networks to improve coverage and business services in the country, with the pair expecting to cover a further 120,000 households under NBN Co’s satellite footprint.

It stated NBN Co’s FWA network currently covers more than 650,000 premises in Australia.

Ericsson pledged to bolster national digital infrastructure by providing “next-generation technology critical to 5G-enable many existing towers” in the network.

The vendor also becomes the sole supplier of 4G and 5G radio access and “microwave transport solutions”.

Ericsson detailed the upgrade plans include enabling the operator’s mmWave spectrum bands with 5G technology, a new RAN processor for mobile networks and antenna integrated radios to maximise capacity.

It tipped expansion in the range of NBN Co’s FWA cells from 14km to 29km.

Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand Emilio Romeo stated the vendor would provide Australians with “access to faster fixed wireless broadband in more places”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Ericsson predicts 1B 5G subscriptions by year-end

Ericsson destaca el potencial de la 5G en los mercados emergentes

Ericsson highlights emerging market 5G potential

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association