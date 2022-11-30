Ericsson pledges Australian FWA upgrade

Australian wholesale network operator NBN Co again proved a happy hunting ground for European vendors, with Ericsson winning a fixed wireless access (FWA) upgrade deal as part of a ten-year partnership extension not long after the operator sealed a deal with Nokia.

Ericsson explained its partnership covers deployment of 4G and next-generation 5G networks to improve coverage and business services in the country, with the pair expecting to cover a further 120,000 households under NBN Co’s satellite footprint.

It stated NBN Co’s FWA network currently covers more than 650,000 premises in Australia.

Ericsson pledged to bolster national digital infrastructure by providing “next-generation technology critical to 5G-enable many existing towers” in the network.

The vendor also becomes the sole supplier of 4G and 5G radio access and “microwave transport solutions”.

Ericsson detailed the upgrade plans include enabling the operator’s mmWave spectrum bands with 5G technology, a new RAN processor for mobile networks and antenna integrated radios to maximise capacity.

It tipped expansion in the range of NBN Co’s FWA cells from 14km to 29km.

Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand Emilio Romeo stated the vendor would provide Australians with “access to faster fixed wireless broadband in more places”.