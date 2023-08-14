Ericsson pens Australia analytics agreement

Ericsson signed a deal with TPG Telecom to provide the Australian operator with its AI-powered analytics software, designed to boost customer experience by tracking the performance of network technologies.

In a statement, Ericsson explained the analytics platform is based on its existing tools and is aimed at delivering in-depth information on TPG Telecom’s broadband, 4G, 5G and IoT offerings, allowing the operator to identify and resolve performance issues in real time.

Ericsson claimed the technology will reduce the need for infrastructure-based diagnoses and enables the operator to gain network visibility at a lower cost.

The first phase of the implementation will target troubleshooting capabilities, which enables event-based monitoring to predict challenges and ensure they are quickly resolved, Ericsson noted.

It added the software is built into its dual-mode 5G core, a cloud platform which scales the performance of an entire network used by enterprises.

AI-powered recommendations to resolve issues identified by TPG Telecom’s customers will also be implemented at a later stage, along with other solutions.

Ericsson noted the deal builds on the pair’s existing partnership, including in the launch of TPG Telecom’s standalone 5G core network.