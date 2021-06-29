 Ericsson partners with Google Cloud for edge cloud solutions
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson partners Google Cloud for edge systems

29 JUN 2021
Google Cloud

Ericsson and Google Cloud detailed plans to jointly develop and deliver edge cloud solutions for operators and enterprise customers, combining the vendor’s 5G portfolio with the US company’s cloud compute platform.

The pair will work together in Silicon Valley at Ericsson’s D-15 Labs, a live 5G platform on which companies can test AI applications and other technologies.

Telecom Italia was lined up as the first operator partner for the companies. It plans to pilot enterprise applications at the edge on its live network.

Google Cloud and Ericsson explained they will target companies in the automotive, transportation, manufacturing and other sectors with systems designed to improve efficiency by bringing 5G closer to premises.

The pair noted they have already started working together through a previous services partnership meant to help operators migrate applications to the cloud through container-based solutions.

Ericsson said it integrated its 5G platform with Anthos, a Google software platform used by enterprises to run containerised workloads across multiple clouds as well as on-premise servers.

The alliance with Google Cloud is the latest in string of partnerships between Ericsson and cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS). Ericsson has also integrated its Connected Vehicle Cloud with the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform on Azure.

Earlier this year, Google Cloud struck a deal with Nokia covering cloud-native systems for operators and their enterprise customers.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Samsung focuses on partnerships at Unpacked event

5G Open Innovation Lab adds new partners

Optus ups 5G speeds using mmWave spectrum
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association