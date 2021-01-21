 Ericsson North America CTO exits - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson North America CTO exits

21 JAN 2021

Ericsson North America’s CTO for regional operators G.S. Sickand announced his impending departure from the company, making his exit at a pivotal time for the vendor in the region.

In a LinkedIn post, Sickand (pictured, right) revealed his last day at Ericsson will be 22 January: he provided little detail on his motivation, but explained he is “very excited about the next chapter of my professional story” and “cannot wait to find out exactly what that might be, but our paths will definitely cross again”.

Sickand joined Ericsson in 2009, serving in roles as a director of solutions development and principal solutions consultant, before taking his current position in 2015.

The move comes at a key time for the vendor’s networks division in North America: in Q3 2020 the division was a bright spot, with sales up 4 per cent year-on-year to SEK15.6 billion ($1.9 billion), though declines in its other units resulted in an overall fall of 3 per cent to SEK18.4 billion.

Ericsson is making inroads in 5G with big-name operators along with regional players including UScellular; Alaska-based GCI; Nex-Tech Wireless in Kansas; and the Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA) Wireless cooperative in the Western US.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Nokia, Ericsson seal extended T-Mobile US 5G deals

Ex Ericsson UK CEO resurfaces at Google

Ericsson snaps up BT exec for UK, Ireland CEO role

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association