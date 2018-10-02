English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson eyes Huawei regional US client base

02 OCT 2018

LIVE FROM CCA ANNUAL CONVENTION, ORLANDO, FLORIDA: An Ericsson executive revealed the company is working to make inroads with Huawei’s regional US operator customers, aiming to boost its market share during the Chinese vendor’s ongoing political struggle with the US government.

Huawei VP of sales William Levy declared in a panel session “Huawei doesn’t need the USA” to be successful, but insisted the vendor remains committed to its US operator partners, which mainly include smaller and rural players.

He added: “we’re not going anywhere” and urged operators not to let “political jargon get in the way of good decision-making”.

But Amy McCune, VP of Ericsson’s Regional Carriers customer unit (pictured), told Mobile World Live the Swedish vendor is ready to step into Huawei’s shoes. Specifically, McCune said Ericsson identified around ten operators with roughly 1,500 sites that are in a “challenging position” with Huawei in turmoil, and offered reassurance their network needs can still be met.

Ericsson contacted “many of them and made clear that we’re here to help them to the best of our ability as they look at what they may choose to do in the future,” she explained.

Game plan
While Ericsson holds around a 50 per cent market share in the US regional operator market, McCune said the company would ideally like to grow that number further.

The key to Ericsson’s strategy is offering “right-sized” options for smaller players, including as-a-service products and solutions that let regional operators “pay as you grow”, McCune explained. She noted the vendor launched a network manager-as-a-service in 2017 and in 2019 plans to unveil an analytics-as-a-service product.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

China completes key 5G trials

RCom faces fresh legal action by Ericsson

Ericsson zeroes in on industrial 5G opportunities

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association