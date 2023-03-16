 Ericsson, MediaTek laud speedy results of latest CA test - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson, MediaTek laud speedy results of latest CA test

16 MAR 2023

Ericsson and MediaTek laid claim to having achieved a 5G downlink speed record for carrier aggregation (CA) comprising one FDD and three TDD channels, a combination promoted by the Swedish vendor as increasing 5G deployment options.

In a statement, Ericsson noted in the interoperability development test achieved a downlink speed of 4.36Gb/s from four-component CA. The test employed the vendor’s radios and a MediaTek 5G modem.

The vendor added it had used one low-band and three mid-band channels in the sub-7GHz range, where most 5G data traffic is carried.

Ericsson explained the band combination had the ability to offer end-users faster downloads and streaming for fixed wireless terminals and smartphones, while maximising the use of operator spectrum assets.

Its head of product line 5G RAN Sibel Tombaz added Ericsson is “persistently exploring all possible frequency band combinations to boost capacity and coverage” adding CA “is a game changer when it comes to optimising the combined bandwidth of allocated spectrum assets to deliver higher date rates for a greater number of users”.

The result of the test is the latest breakthrough claimed by the pair and comes as Ericsson and its rivals continue to parade the improving capabilities of their respective 5G equipment.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson to pay $206M penalty in US bribery case

206 millones de multa a Ericsson por un caso de soborno en EEUU

Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs at home as cost savings bite
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association