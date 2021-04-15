 Ericsson, MediaTek make 5G breakthrough claim - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson, MediaTek make 5G breakthrough claim

15 APR 2021

Ericsson and MediaTek became the latest players to talk-up the prospects of aggregating high- and mid-band spectrum on a single 5G device, claiming the pair’s latest test achieved a milestone speed of 5.1Gb/s.

The revelation was made in a statement released on the same day as Qualcomm unveiled trials of test data calls combining mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum over a standalone (SA) 5G network.

Ericsson noted its “5G Dual Connectivity” trial aggregated 800MHz of high-band spectrum with 60MHz of mid-band spectrum on a single device, adding the demonstration had “successfully showed that mmWave can be used robustly” in a SA 5G architecture.

This, it lauded as allowing a “significant coverage increase” for SA 5G networks, with improved up- and downlink data rates beyond those currently being achieved.

Ericsson pointed to several potential high-demand use cases helped by combining assets associated with different spectrum frequencies in both fixed-wireless access and mobile settings, including gaming and immersive media.

Hannes Ekstrom, head of product line for 5G RAN, said dual connectivity would be a “very appealing option” to operators globally as they move to SA 5G, adding the technology would “enable mmWave in the multi-layer network with speeds of over 5Gb/s”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

2degrees taps Ericsson for 5G RAN, core equipment

KPN puts Ericsson in patent hotseat

KPN demanda a Ericsson por infracción de patentes
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association