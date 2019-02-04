 Ericsson joins next-generation RAN initiative - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson joins next-generation RAN initiative

04 FEB 2019

Ericsson added its weight to the operator-led O-RAN alliance, an organisation which aims to accelerate the development of smart radio access network architecture.

The initiative was launched at Mobile World Congress 2018 by founder members AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT Docomo and Orange. It combined two former groups, the C-RAN Alliance and xRAN Forum.

In a statement, Ericsson said it would focus on helping create “open inter-working between RAN and network orchestration and automation, with emphasis on artifical intelligence (AI)-enabled closed-loop automation and end-to-end optimisation”, with the ultimate aim of decreasing operator RAN costs and improving performance.

Ericsson CTO Erik Ekudden (pictured) added the group was: “An important coalition that creates an arena for these discussions, complementing other standardisation and open-source initiatives in the industry which we are already active in.”

The organisation’s website shows it expanded to 19 operator members from markets across the world since its foundation.

From the end of 2018 it began allowing vendors to join the alliance and has already attracted backing from some of the largest in the sector including Qualcomm; Intel; Broadcom; Samsung; Nokia; and ZTE.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson completes MediaKind sale

Ericsson sharpens IoT focus as 5G looms

Ericsson turns to AI for managed services boost

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association