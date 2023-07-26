 Ericsson, Intel set sights on custom 5G chip - Mobile World Live
Home

Ericsson, Intel set sights on custom 5G chip

26 JUL 2023

Ericsson entered into a strategic collaboration with Intel to create a system-on-chip (SoC) designed specifically for the vendor’s 5G offering, a move the duo claim will create highly differentiated products for future infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Intel will produce a 5G chipset for Ericsson based on its upcoming 18A process node, which is due to launch sometime between late 2024 and early 2025.

The chipmaker also recently forged a deal with Arm to design a mobile SoC using the technology.

Intel states the 18A will be one of its most advanced nodes and is part of its “five-nodes-in-four-years” strategy, formed to regain a lead in the chip market following increased competition from rivals to produce the most power-efficient chipsets for the industry.

EVP and head of networks at Ericsson Fredrik Jejdling said the partnership is an expansion of the companies’ “long history of close collaboration”, and the deal will aid its long-term strategy to establish a more resilient and sustainable supply chain.

Sachin Katti, SVP and general manager of network and edge at Intel added the deal “reinforces the growing customer confidence in our process and manufacturing technology”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

