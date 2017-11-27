Ericsson, Intel plan joint 5G demo at CES

Ericsson detailed plans to again conduct a joint 5G demonstration with Intel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

In an application filed with the Federal Communications Commission, Ericsson indicated the pair are seeking permission to conduct a 5G demonstration in the 28GHz band using an Ericsson base station and one piece of user equipment from Intel during the event in January 2018.

The demo will be located at Intel’s booth on the show floor. Additional details were not made available in the application.

At CES 2017 the pair showcased live over-the-air connectivity between an Ericsson base station and Intel’s GO Automotive Platform.

Details of the 2018 showcase come hot on the heels of Intel announcing plans to release a commercial multimode 5G modem in 2019. Intel executives declined to say whether the modem, the XMM8060, would specifically be used in a 5G smartphone, but noted the device will head a portfolio of next-generation modems designed for use in a variety of form factors including PCs, smartphones, fixed customer premise equipment and connected cars.

Intel said the XMM8060 is expected to ship in commercial devices in mid-2019.

CES will be held 9-12 January in Las Vegas, Nevada.