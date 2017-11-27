English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson, Intel plan joint 5G demo at CES

27 NOV 2017

Ericsson detailed plans to again conduct a joint 5G demonstration with Intel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

In an application filed with the Federal Communications Commission, Ericsson indicated the pair are seeking permission to conduct a 5G demonstration in the 28GHz band using an Ericsson base station and one piece of user equipment from Intel during the event in January 2018.

The demo will be located at Intel’s booth on the show floor. Additional details were not made available in the application.

At CES 2017 the pair showcased live over-the-air connectivity between an Ericsson base station and Intel’s GO Automotive Platform.

Details of the 2018 showcase come hot on the heels of Intel announcing plans to release a commercial multimode 5G modem in 2019. Intel executives declined to say whether the modem, the XMM8060, would specifically be used in a 5G smartphone, but noted the device will head a portfolio of next-generation modems designed for use in a variety of form factors including PCs, smartphones, fixed customer premise equipment and connected cars.

Intel said the XMM8060 is expected to ship in commercial devices in mid-2019.

CES will be held 9-12 January in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

BT, Nokia prepare 5G demo in UK city Bristol

5G: Moving closer to reality

Interview: Orange CTO
Huawei MBBF17 Video

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association