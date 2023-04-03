Ericsson, Intel deepen Malaysia 5G push

Ericsson and Intel progressed plans to boost 5G uptake in Malaysia, citing the technology’s potential to bolster the country’s smart industry sector and improve digital infrastructure through edge services.

In a joint statement, the companies noted they will back CSP’s efforts to stimulate adoption of the technology and expand B2B engagements based on 5G use cases, identifying logistics and manufacturing as key areas for development.

The pair added 5G plays an important role in building “sustainable and resilient digital economies”, claiming the collaboration will help Malaysia strengthen its related infrastructure by providing edge computing services.

David Hagerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, branded 5G as “a platform for innovation” which can transform the way businesses operate, while highlighting potential to help Malaysia secure more overseas investment compared with neighbouring countries.

MD of Intel Malaysia AK Chong added edge technology will further accelerate local businesses through digitalisation strategies.

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the state-owned company which manages Malaysia’s single nationwide network, claimed 5G covered nearly 50 per cent of populated areas by end-2022, reaching 15 million people.

Ericsson is the sole equipment supplier for the network.