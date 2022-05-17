Ericsson, Intel debut cloud RAN tech hub

Ericsson teamed with Intel to push the envelope on cloud RAN and network virtualisation developments by launching a joint tech hub in the US.

The areas of focus for the Ericsson-Intel Tech Hub currently include power management and performance as well as work on cloud RAN containerised network function (CNF) applications.

Cloud RAN is a cloud-native software product said to offer operators benefits including improved network security, network agility and flexibility.

Dan Rodriguez, corporate VP and GM of Intel’s Network Platforms Group, stated the tech hub will “showcase how a virtualised RAN can deliver greater levels of automation, agility and sustainability”.

The companies stated the facility will augment their existing R&D efforts through product developments spanning multiple years.

Ericsson stated the hub is the latest step in ongoing cloud RAN moves commenced in 2020.

In 2021, the vendor announced Open Lab, a facility to drive development of virtualised 5G RAN technologies in which Intel was one of the initial partners.