 Ericsson, Intel combine to push Malaysia 5G
Asia News

Ericsson, Intel combine to push Malaysia 5G

19 JAN 2023

Ericsson and Intel highlighted joint efforts to accelerate the impact of 5G in Malaysia, as the equipment vendor’s CEO Borje Ekholm talked-up benefits of the technology for emerging economies, news agency Bernama reported.

Citing comments made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Malaysian state-owned news agency reported Ericsson and Intel plan to work together on upping the speed and resilience of 5G with an aim of accelerating the country’s move to a digital economy.

Ekholm and his counterpart at Intel Pat Gelsinger also reportedly discussed further collaboration on building a 5G ecosystem in Malaysia covering use cases across a number of sectors.

Ericsson has played a major role in the country’s rollout of the newest generation of mobile network technology, winning the contract to supply its national network in 2021.

The vendor has subsequently talked-up the potential benefits of the technology and backed a controversial decision in the country to employ a single nationwide network.

In his comments reported by Bernama, Ekholm claimed Malaysia’s decision helped it achieve one the “fastest 5G rollouts in the world,” as he backed the latest connectivity technology for a big impact in emerging economies.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Asia

