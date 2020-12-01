 Ericsson inks latest Greek 5G deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson inks latest Greek 5G deal

01 DEC 2020

Ericsson won a contract with Greek operator Wind Hellas to supply 5G core equipment, the second major deal announced by the vendor in the market.

The latest deal covers 5G core infrastructure supporting standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, with the vendor also extending its contract to supply BSS equipment.

In a statement, Ericsson said it would transform Wind Hellas’ existing packet core and signalling infrastructure, opening the way to deployment of the operator’s SA 5G network.

Wind Hellas CEO Nassos Zarkalis said deployment of a 5G core would create “new possibilities for Greece and create value to society at large, businesses, and our customers, by delivering enhanced high-speed services and compelling experiences”.

Greece is still in the process of allocating 5G spectrum to the three operators in the country, with Wind Hellas estimating the network technology would be available to customers in Q1 2021, following the completion of an auction process due to occur this month.

Earlier this year Ericsson inked a deal with Wind Hellas rival Cosmote to become the sole supplier of 5G RAN equipment for the Deutsche Telekom-controlled operator.

The vendor’s website today (1 December) showed it had 117 5G contracts in place, with 70 live networks across the world using its equipment for the latest generation of network technology.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

GSMA Intelligence tips Latin America for 5G boom

GSMA chief urges LatAm to rally behind 5G

Dish adds fibre to 5G plan

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association