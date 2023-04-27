 Ericsson inks AMD, Dell pacts in latest cloud RAN push - Mobile World Live
Home

Ericsson inks AMD, Dell pacts in latest cloud RAN push

27 APR 2023

Ericsson made a trio of announcements designed to boost its position in the open and cloud RAN sectors, revealing partnerships with AMD and Dell Technologies alongside a pair of automation applications related to energy efficiency.

The company’s pact with chip company AMD targets the joint exploration of processing technologies in cloud RAN with the intention of enhancing the performance and security of high-capacity systems.

Freddie Sodergren, Ericsson’s head of technology and strategy for Networks, touted the technical collaboration as demonstrating its commitment for opening its cloud RAN product to run on multiple platforms.

In a separate statement, Ericsson revealed it extended a collaboration with Dell Technologies.

This, it claims, will enhance cloud RAN choice and flexibility by providing access to its partner’s edge servers within Ericsson’s system.

Ericsson also unveiled two RAN automation applications designed to improve network energy efficiency. Both are compliant with O-RAN Alliance protocols.

Its Energy Control app uses AI and machine learning to assess which power saving features per radio can be activated, while its Energy Cockpit monitors consumption per radio and across the entire network.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

