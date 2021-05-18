 Ericsson eyes Industry 4.0 safety in 5G tie-up - Mobile World Live
Home

Ericsson eyes Industry 4.0 safety in 5G tie-up

18 MAY 2021

Ericsson sealed a partnership to enhance safety across industrial sites in the 5G era by combining the next-generation technology and IoT into an advanced alert system.

The vendor tied up with design and development house Sigma Connectivity and intelligence and decision support company Mobilaris to create an IoT ecosystem to advance work safety at sites including mining and production floors.

As part of the move, a Mobilaris 5G-ready device uses an Ericsson-developed cellular IoT design to provide alerts for proximity and collision, and to monitor the position of people, vehicles and moving assets in real time.

Sensors in the device can also react to “dangerous gas emissions, humidity levels, barometric pressure and temperature”: the unit is available in Europe, North America and Australia,

Ericsson IoT general manager Kyle Okamoto explained the move demonstrated “the power of collaboration” in bringing devices to market which “positively impact” industries and safety of people.

The company noted the joint IoT system would aid companies achieve goals of eliminating workforce accidents.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

