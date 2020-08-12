Ericsson hails 5G deals milestone - Mobile World Live

Ericsson announced it reached a new milestone by securing 100 commercial 5G contracts with operators spanning five continents.

In a statement, the vendor said the figure included 56 live 5G networks and 58 publicly-announced deals.

The latest addition to Ericsson’s customer list was the launch of the first commercial 5G network in Slovenia on 23 July in collaboration with Telekom Slovenije, which now covered an estimated 25 per cent of the country’s population.

Ericsson’s contracts cover 5G New Radio (NR) technology testing and trials, commercial deals, network rollouts, and RAN and core network deployments.

The vendor also hailed efforts made in developing 5G use cases, including in factory automation, smart offices, remote surgery, among other enterprise and Industry 4.0 applications.

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm noted the company continued “to put our customers centre stage to help them deliver the benefits of 5G to their subscribers, industry, society and countries as a critical national infrastructure”.