Ericsson gets new market SVP

Ericsson named Jenny Lindqvist (pictured) as permanent SVP and head of market area for Europe and Latin America, ending seven months of interim leadership under Stefan Koetz.

Lindqvist takes on the post on 1 February, with Koetz moving to a new position as head of strategic projects for Europe and Latin America.

Ericsson’s latest executive team member joined the company in 2011 and is currently VP and head of Northern and Central Europe within market area Europe and Latin America.

Previous roles with Ericsson include key account manager for Telenor, head of global customer unit for Telia and head of intelligent transport systems.

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm stated Lindqvist’s appointment comes “at a pivotal time” for the vendor as it moves to deliver the “full potential of 5G”.

Ekholm added Lindqvist could “further grow and shape the future of our business in Europe and Latin America with our leading customers”.