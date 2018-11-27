English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Homem360 - MENA18 - News

Ericsson fires 5G frequency warning shot

27 NOV 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – MENA, DUBAI: Ericsson warned that 5G faces becoming an expensive failure without the availability of affordable spectrum, particularly high-band frequencies.

Chafic Traboulsi, head of networks at the infrastructure giant’s Middle East division (pictured), issued the stark warning to the industry as operators prep deployment of the next-generation mobile network technology.

“The reality is if we don’t take care of the frequencies we’re going to use for 5G, if we don’t make those frequencies available for the service providers… then 5G will be a flop,” stated Traboulsi. “But that is not enough. We have to get the higher bands on the agenda of the regulators in order to make a real difference. We need the millimetre waves. Without those frequencies there will be no success.”

Traboulsi also highlighted other challenges on the road to 5G, including ensuring operators protect their existing 4G network investment. In fact, the Ericsson executive stressed the need “to take care of 4G” because the technology will support the majority of mobile traffic for the next few years.

“Massive MIMO works on 4G…these things can start now…we don’t need 5G to be there,” he noted.

Adding capacity in the face of ever-growing traffic demand was also marked as a big operator challenge.

And of course there’s the big question of what new use cases 5G will enable and how operators can monetise them: “The problem of 5G is not really the tech,” said Traboulsi. “It’s how to make money out of it.”

Author

Justin Springham

Justin manages the editorial content for the Mobile World Live portal and award-winning Mobile World Live TV service. In the last few years Justin has launched and grown a portfolio of premier media products, which include the Mobile World Congress...

Read more

Related

Huawei issues 5G rallying cry

Etisalat CTO laments past industry missteps

Middle East operators offer a 5G reality check
m360 - MENA18 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association