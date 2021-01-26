 Ericsson embarks on 6G journey with Reindeer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson embarks on 6G journey with Reindeer

26 JAN 2021

Ericsson outlined its goals for a European Union (EU)-backed 6G project, with the vendor and its partners set to research cell-free MIMO technology and smart compute platforms designed for the new network technology.

The Reindeer project is funded by the EU and brings together companies involved in the antenna space and related academics to develop technologies said to be critical in the creation of the next generation of wireless networks.

In its document on the scheme, Ericsson said it would help develop new wireless access infrastructure comprising a “fabric of distributed radio, compute and storage”.

It added the technology would “advance the ideas of large-scale intelligent surfaces and cell-free wireless access to offer capabilities far beyond future 5G networks. This is expected to offer capacity scalable to quasi-infinite, and perceived zero latency and interaction with a large number of embedded devices”.

Ericsson VP and head of research Magnus Frodigh added the project would be an “early marker” in 6G development: “Together with our partners, we will take significant steps in key 6G technology areas such as cell-free MIMO and Large Intelligent Surfaces.”

Other contributors include Telefonica; NXP Semiconductors; Austria-based security and engineering company Technikon; Belgian indoor-positioning technology specialists BlooLoc; university KU Leuven; Linkopings University; Graz University of Technology; and Lund University.

Reindeer is scheduled to run for three and a half years, and is one of a number of Europe-based projects heavily involving Nokia and Ericsson designed to position the region as central in the development, standardisation and eventual deployment of 6G.

In addition to initiatives in Europe, there are a range of other projects around the world also eyeing 6G.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson backs slicing to boost 5G credentials

Ericsson North America CTO exits

Nokia, Ericsson seal extended T-Mobile US 5G deals

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association