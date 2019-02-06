 Ericsson drags Indian bank into RCom row - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ericsson drags Indian bank into RCom row

06 FEB 2019

Ericsson launched legal action against the State Bank of India (SBI) and filed another contempt petition on Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani, expanding a row with the Indian operator over unpaid service charges.

The vendor, which has been embroiled in a lengthy legal row with RCom over more than $70 million in unpaid dues, filed a contempt petition against the chairman of SBI, which was the lead banker in an RCom asset monetisation plan designed to pull it out of debt.

Ericsson said in a filing to the Supreme Court that the bank had not fulfilled its assurances of settling RCom’s dues to the Swedish equipment vendor.

Freeze assets
Following news that RCom had begun insolvency proceedings with Indian authorities after failing to sell assets required to settle its debts, Ericsson has also reportedly filed a third contempt petition against Ambani.

A source told The Economic Times Ericsson has requested the Supreme Court freeze Ambani’s personal assets and prevent him leaving the country, following “multiple” breaches of court orders.

Ericsson has previously called for Ambani to be arrested.

The row between Ericsson and RCom deepened after the operator missed a series of court extensions to settle its debt.

Last month, RCom made a partial payment and said it would pay the full amount after the completion of the sale of assets.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

RCom to begin insolvency proceedings

RCom makes $18.6M payment to Ericsson

Ericsson files fresh contempt case against RCom head
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association