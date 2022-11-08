Ericsson claims record data rate in CBRS trial

Ericsson claimed to have achieved the highest throughput to-date for indoor coverage employing shared CBRS spectrum after achieving a peak data rate of 1Gb/s during a trial.

The trial at the vendor’s North American headquarters employed a single mobile device, along with Ericsson’s CBRS-compatible Radio 4408 product outside and Radio Dot 4459 small cell inside.

Ericsson stated the trial also proved the viability of a standalone 5G connection over CBRS spectrum in place of the 4G links typically used so far.

US industry group OnGo Alliance coordinated the interoperability of the CBRS spectrum during the trial, which ran on a 5G core network.

OnGo Alliance executive director Alan Ewing stated ongoing improvements in 5G technology for the CBRS ecosystem would provide users with high performance and seamless connectivity, whether deployed standalone or with operators’ spectrum.

CBRS is viewed as a game changer for various types of private networks across the US because the spectrum can be accessed by enterprises as well as operators.