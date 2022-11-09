 Ericsson chief presses G20 for digital action - Mobile World Live
Home

Ericsson chief presses G20 for digital action

09 NOV 2022

Ericsson urged world leaders to put digitalisation at the heart of socioeconomic strategies due to be discussed at a forthcoming meeting of G20 nations, a strategy president and CEO Borje Ekholm argued would deliver on goals to address climate change and boost social inclusion.

In a letter to the 19 nations and European Union which comprise the G20, Ekholm asserted connectivity was key to unlocking the potential of micro, small and medium-sized businesses, but noted progress in providing access to digital technologies was uneven.

G20 leaders must focus on “universal connectivity, digital skills and the digitalisation of businesses of all sizes”, Ekholm wrote, adding fast and affordable access to networks should sit at the forefront of such efforts.

Ekholm stated network expansion, fair regulations and removal of deployment barriers should be the pillars of an inclusive and resilient digital economy. “Maximising spectrum availability is also one of several concrete suggestions” made by a G20 digitalisation working group the executive co-chairs.

Ericsson’s chief cited education on emerging technologies as key to uncovering fresh talent he believes is crucial to the industry’s growth.

Ekholm added closing the digital divide, promoting the digitalisation of SMEs and cybersecurity risks should be prioritised during the G20 meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Indonesia from 15 November to 16 November.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Español

