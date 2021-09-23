 Ericsson, BT unveil compact radio - Mobile World Live
Home

Ericsson, BT unveil compact radio

23 SEP 2021

Ericsson introduced a lightweight, low-power Massive MIMO radio, aiming to help operators meet targets for sustainability and mid-band 5G deployments.

BT Group worked with Ericsson on the development of the AIR 3268 radio. In a statement, the operator noted the product is less than half the size and weight of its current equipment.

Compared with Ericsson’s previous smallest Massive MIMO radio, AIR 3268 is 10 per cent more energy efficient and 40 per cent lighter at 12kg, Ericsson stated. It offers 200W output power, and features 32 transceivers and passive cooling

Greg McCall, MD of service platforms at BT, noted the reduced power output will help “deliver on our sustainability ambition”.

The AIR 3268 includes 128 antenna elements, a feature important to operators as they try to maximise 5G throughput.

McCall noted the “3.5GHz band and Massive MIMO technology are important” in delivering “the best customer experience in urban areas”.

Products for mid-band spectrum are also increasingly important in the US, where operators are deploying recently-acquired C-band spectrum.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

