Ericsson, BT unveil compact radio

Ericsson introduced a lightweight, low-power Massive MIMO radio, aiming to help operators meet targets for sustainability and mid-band 5G deployments.

BT Group worked with Ericsson on the development of the AIR 3268 radio. In a statement, the operator noted the product is less than half the size and weight of its current equipment.

Compared with Ericsson’s previous smallest Massive MIMO radio, AIR 3268 is 10 per cent more energy efficient and 40 per cent lighter at 12kg, Ericsson stated. It offers 200W output power, and features 32 transceivers and passive cooling

Greg McCall, MD of service platforms at BT, noted the reduced power output will help “deliver on our sustainability ambition”.

The AIR 3268 includes 128 antenna elements, a feature important to operators as they try to maximise 5G throughput.

The importance of low weight/small size MIMO equipment is under-rated. Can enable big reductions in costs and delays, when rolling out #5G coverage. https://t.co/GW8yMSN1SJ — John Delaney (@john_p_d) September 23, 2021

McCall noted the “3.5GHz band and Massive MIMO technology are important” in delivering “the best customer experience in urban areas”.

Products for mid-band spectrum are also increasingly important in the US, where operators are deploying recently-acquired C-band spectrum.