Ericsson beefs up 5G portfolio with first FDD NR

Ericsson expanded its 5G platform with the addition of a new radio product, as well as introducing a set of network services designed to “ease operators’ journey” from 5G preparation to actual launch.

In a statement, Ericsson said the new radio product – AIR3246 for massive MIMO – is a complement to the its global 5G radio offering. It supports both 4G/LTE and 5G new radio technologies, and is Ericsson’s first 5G New Radio compatible with the frequency division duplex (FDD) variant of LTE.

FDD technology uses two separate spectrum channels each for uplink and downlink communications.

The company said an expanded 5G portfolio enables operators, especially in metropolitan areas, to bring 5G to subscribers using mid-band spectrum available today and boost capacity.

Ericsson, which is pinning high hopes on 5G given its recent struggles, introduced its 5G platform in February this year, which also includes radios using Time-Division Duplex (TD-LTE) technology capable of supporting 5G, massive MIMO, and core network, transport, digital support and security elements.

Massive MIMO on FDD can increase network capacity “up to three times and brings up to five times better user throughput”, added the company.

Fredrik Jejdling, head of business area networks at Ericsson, said: “The new radio will enable operators to enhance 4G capacity for their subscribers today and be ready for 5G tomorrow, using the same hardware.”

T-Mobile US said it is carrying out trials of massive MIMO on FDD with the Swedish vendor in US city Baltimore.

Prepare, Mobilise, Launch

Ericsson also unveiled a set of new network services it said will help operators “on the road to 5G in three steps: Prepare, Mobilise and Launch”.

The company said it would provide partners with an insight into Ericsson’s 5G trials around the world, mobilise by setting up technical and operational resources necessary for a 5G launch, and then help with launching 5G services through a rapid network rollout and ensure a smooth operation of services.

“We also complement the (new radio) products with a set of network services, simplifying the journey to 5G for our customers,” added Jejdling in a statement.