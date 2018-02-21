English
Home

Ericsson, AT&T target swifter IoT device adoption

21 FEB 2018

AT&T and Ericsson are working together to offer verification and testing of IoT devices with the aim of helping companies “adopt and accelerate” IoT solutions.

The service, named Global Device Certification, covers “testing, verification and white glove assistance with regulatory approval for IoT devices,” the companies said in a joint statement. The idea is this will reduce the risk of launching compatible devices and decrease time to market, giving businesses the chance to capitalise on IoT opportunities.

“Companies want to connect things to extract value. We’re meeting that demand head-on by expanding our IoT professional services capabilities,” said Mike Troiano, VP of IoT Solutions at AT&T.

“Our services help businesses achieve scale and longevity in design, lower cost implementations, save time and resources, and innovate quicker,” he added.

AT&T launched its full suite of IoT professional services in January 2017 and since continued to expand its core capabilities with systems covering applications, device lifecycle, and managed services and support.

In December 2017 Ericsson CTO Erik Ekudden said the company is investing in 5G, IoT and digital services as part of its strategy to “secure technology leadership”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

