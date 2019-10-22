 Ericsson anticipates standalone 5G revolution - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson anticipates standalone 5G revolution

22 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: Fredrik Jejdling, EVP and head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson, tipped a forthcoming shift to standalone 5G to bring with it a fresh wave of new capabilities and innovation.

The executive (pictured) told Mobile World Live operators are expected to begin deploying standalone 5G early next year (using a 5G core network as well as 5G RAN), a move he said will consist primarily of software upgrades to the (4G) network core.

He explained the move to a standalone 5G core will enable “network slicing on a completely different level,” allowing operators to deploy different types of slices more quickly to allocate specific resources required by different use cases.

“It’s a completely new service-based architecture that acts and behaves completely different to what we’ve done with core so far…The 5G core is the next, I think, big evolution on 5G when you get those kind of functionalities offered by your core network.”

He pointed to the US and Korea as pioneering 5G advances, but added all operators are expected to move to a standalone core eventually.

With or without a standalone core, Jejdling flagged 5G as the “biggest innovation we’ve ever done” which will lay the foundation for even more transformational technologies and applications.

However, he noted “the use cases are maybe not so tangible for us as the 4G use case was because it sits in your hand. 5G has to do with connected things, a lot more about industrial use cases and others we’re trialling right now.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US Cellular chief calls for swift move on mid-band

Viacom chief proclaims era of premium mobile video

FCC chief says 5G security message resonates abroad

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association