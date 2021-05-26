Ericsson, Leonardo team on 5G products - Mobile World Live

Ericsson teamed with Italian aerospace, defence and security company Leonardo to develop 5G products and business models for industrial, public safety and critical infrastructure applications.

The companies stated they will focus on addressing cybersecurity, particularly in critical infrastructure areas. They plan to use LTE and 5G to provide secure communications for emergency services, pooling R&D resources in areas including cybersecurity, networks and service evolution.

Ericsson’s head of South East Mediterranean, Emanuele Iannetti, said the partnership aimed to “gain a complementary view of market demands and business drivers, taking digitalisation to the next level”.

He highlighted 5G’s potential to unlock “industry digitalisation and mission-critical public services evolution”.

Some of the projects within the tie-up will also be open to other ecosystem players, including operators.

Earlier this month, Ericsson teamed with Sigma Connectivity and Mobilaris to develop IoT systems designed to improve industrial safety.