Comcast makes 5G MVNO play - Mobile World Live

Comcast upped the ante on US cable rival Charter Communications by enabling 5G access for all subscribers on its Xfinity Mobile MVNO service.

The company stated next-generation access is now available to customers on Xfinity Mobile’s unlimited and by-the-gig tariffs at no extra charge.

Coverage, provided via an MVNO deal with Verizon, is initially available in 31 US cities: nationwide availability is expected to follow later this year as Verizon expands its 5G network.

Compatible handsets include Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, with Comcast planning to add more in future.

Charter Communications, which also offers mobile service through an MVNO agreement with Verizon, began offering 5G capabilities for its Spectrum Mobile customers in March, but restricted access to those on its unlimited tariff.

Comcast’s move comes as its mobile business recorded continued growth in Q1, with revenue up 52.1 per cent year-on-year to $343 million. Net additions increased to 216,000 from 170,000, bringing its total mobile subscriber base to 2.26 million.

Consolidated revenue fell 0.9 per cent to $26.6 billion, with net profit attributable to shareholders down 39.5 per cent to $2.14 billion.