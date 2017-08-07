English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Elliott wants higher price for Qualcomm-NXP deal

07 AUG 2017

Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a 6 per cent stake in NXP Semiconductors and said the chipmaker’s shares were “significantly undervalued”, indicating it wants Qualcomm to pay more to acquire it than the planned $38 billion.

Elliott’s stake is valued at between $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion. It is NXP’s largest shareholder and, in a filing, said it may make proposals related to the company’s business, including the Qualcomm deal.

At least 70 per cent to 80 per cent of NXP shareholders must agree to tender their shares for the deal with Qualcomm to go through, Reuters reported.

In June, European authorities suspended an investigation into the planned acquisition, causing further delays for a deal which already looks troubled because the companies had not provided necessary input into an investigation initiated by the European Commission (EC).

It had previously been claimed Qualcomm was looking to get the green-light for the deal without making any concessions. However, with the EC expressing concern the deal could “lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry”, this may have been a tough ask.

The tender offer deadline was pushed out for several months while the companies await regulatory approvals, and they expect the deal to close by the end of the year.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

US tech group wades into Apple/Qualcomm spat

Qualcomm Q3 profit hit by Apple dispute, warns on Q4

Qualcomm, Apple patent row hits Germany
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association