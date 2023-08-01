 EE hails rural Scotland connectivity drive - Mobile World Live
Home

EE hails rural Scotland connectivity drive

01 AUG 2023

EE updated on progress made in boosting 4G coverage across remote areas of Scotland, part of a government-backed programme aimed at closing connectivity gaps and enhancing access to emergency services.

The BT Group subsidiary revealed 4G masts had been deployed in 13 areas of rural Scotland so far this year as part of a Scottish government-led programme to fill so-called not spots.

EE stated the sites deployed under the scheme so far in 2023 are in areas which previously had “extremely limited mobile coverage”.

As previously announced, connectivity will be provided in six more remote locations by the end of 2023, EE added.

On its work to date, EE said a medical practice on the Isle of Jura had already seen a major difference since the installation of a pair of masts, as it often used helicopters to transfer patients to mainland hospitals.

Previously, the landing site had no coverage, preventing communications between medical staff and the pilots.

“With the new 4G coverage, the team can communicate with the helicopter as well as track the progress of the flight, using the flight tracker app”, it stated.

The £28.8 million government project also involves collaboration with public body Scottish Futures Trust and WHP Telecoms, targeting the installation of a total of 55 masts across the country.

Hana Anandira

