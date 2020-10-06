 EE crowns UK gaming, video experience - Mobile World Live
Home

EE crowns UK gaming, video experience

06 OCT 2020

UK operator EE was the leader in terms of providing mobile gaming and video experience in the market, a fresh report by Opensignal showed, although the analytics company noted significant room for network improvement in the former segment.

The research, conducted between 1 June and 29 August, covered 376,499 devices in the UK and measured the ways multiplayer mobile gaming experiences were affected by mobile network conditions including latency and packet loss.

EE scored the highest with 72.3 out of 100 points, followed by Vodafone with 71 points, O2 (67.6) and 3 UK (59.4), adding gaming experience has been described as either fair or poor by users.

In terms of video, all operators were found to offer very good services, resulting in generally fast loading times and only occasional stalling of the experience. EE held the top spot in the category, followed by O2, Vodafone and 3 UK.

All four operators recorded a drop in voice app quality, measured by user experience in over-the-top (OTT) voice services including WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger. Vodafone was the top performer in the category, followed by EE, O2 and 3 UK.

Opensignal noted EE also topped rankings in average download and upload speeds, as well as in terms of 4G availability and coverage.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

