 EE battles UK spam with AI tech - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EE battles UK spam with AI tech

18 AUG 2022

UK operator EE claimed it blocked 11 million scam calls since deploying upgraded AI technology to tackle the issue in July 2022 as part of a wider campaign to protect customers.

EE stated its upgraded firewall technology blocked up to 1 million international scam calls a day since launch, while a spam message filter deployed in 2021 put the stoppers on more than 200 million communications.

The firewall technology was developed by EE and uses AI to review calls passing through UK Calling Line Identification from other countries, blocking those pretending to be based in the UK and so ensuring they never reach customers.

EE stated tens of millions of scam calls target customers in the UK, with many coming from international locations posing as domestic numbers for legitimacy. These are run by international scam networks, designed to obtain personal information, access to devices and even bank details.

As well as protecting EE, BT and Plusnet customers, the technology stops inbound calls from international locations using UK numbers from being forwarded to other networks.

Chris Cowe, customer care change director at EE, stated its investment in the latest technology meant it had the safest network in the country.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EE, Qualcomm declare European 5G first

El director de EE presume de su propuesta de 5G para consumidores

EE boss plays up consumer 5G proposition
MWCB 22 News

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association