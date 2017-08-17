EE adds Amazon Alexa voice control to TV service

UK operator EE became the latest multiplay operator to add voice support for its TV service following a tie-up with Amazon Alexa.

The new feature will allow its set-top box customers to give voice commands through Amazon smart devices to research TV listings and set recordings.

In a statement, the operator said the addition of EE TV Skill for Alexa was the first of a number of voice features it planned to add to the platform.

Paolo Pescatore, VP multiplay and media at research company CCS Insight, said: “EE continues to push the boundaries with its TV service. Given the fragmented nature of TV services today, we believe that voice will play a pivotal role in finding the programmes consumers want to watch.”

“More importantly the support for Amazon Alexa goes one step further than Sky Q in supporting additional voice features.”

Integration

EE launched its TV service in 2014 when the company was still jointly owned by Orange and Deutsche Telekom.

Since its takeover by BT in January 2016, the EE brand was largely operated separately.

Meanwhile, BT invested heavily in its own TV service, including spending £1.2 billion for exclusive rights to European football competition the Champions League, and outbidding rival Sky to broadcast the Ashes cricket matches in Australia for £80 million.

Although details are still sketchy on the future correlation of its numerous brands, in July BT said it was set to integrate EE into its new consumer division. This would likely place EE in the same operational division as the majority of BT’s branded TV offering.