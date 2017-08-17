English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

EE adds Amazon Alexa voice control to TV service

17 AUG 2017

UK operator EE became the latest multiplay operator to add voice support for its TV service following a tie-up with Amazon Alexa.

The new feature will allow its set-top box customers to give voice commands through Amazon smart devices to research TV listings and set recordings.

In a statement, the operator said the addition of EE TV Skill for Alexa was the first of a number of voice features it planned to add to the platform.

Paolo Pescatore, VP multiplay and media at research company CCS Insight, said: “EE continues to push the boundaries with its TV service. Given the fragmented nature of TV services today, we believe that voice will play a pivotal role in finding the programmes consumers want to watch.”

“More importantly the support for Amazon Alexa goes one step further than Sky Q in supporting additional voice features.”

Integration
EE launched its TV service in 2014 when the company was still jointly owned by Orange and Deutsche Telekom.

Since its takeover by BT in January 2016, the EE brand was largely operated separately.

Meanwhile, BT invested heavily in its own TV service, including spending £1.2 billion for exclusive rights to European football competition the Champions League, and outbidding rival Sky to broadcast the Ashes cricket matches in Australia for £80 million.

Although details are still sketchy on the future correlation of its numerous brands, in July BT said it was set to integrate EE into its new consumer division. This would likely place EE in the same operational division as the majority of BT’s branded TV offering.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Major BT investor calls for new CEO

Amazon drops Blu smartphones following security spat

US calls for Facebook, Google to help shape net laws

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association