Home

Edzcom takes Nokia private 5G kit underground

22 JUN 2023

Cellnex affiliate Edzcom partnered with Nokia to deploy the latter’s private 5G wireless network equipment in one of the largest mines in Europe to test a range of automated applications.

The network will be installed in partnership with research organisation Pyhajarvi Callio, which runs digital test mine FutureMINE in Finland. It occupies a site in one of Europe’s deepest mines at 1,445 metres.

Under the partnership the pair will use Nokia’s private 5G technologies including RAN and Modular Private Wireless hardware to provide a testbed to assess a range of advanced technologies, the partners said in a statement.

Edzcom and Pyhajarvi Callio will explore digitalisation in the mining environment including “the most demanding applications”, citing 3D modelling, advanced analytics and predictive maintenance.

The ultimate aim is to help develop “future mining services”, verify existing use cases and enable digital transformation in the mining ecosystem.

Nokia previously teamed with Edzcom in 2021 to deploy private 5G at a smart factory and recently the vendor expanded its private network portfolio to address large-area deployments.

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Asia

Tags

