English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Edotco targets acquisitions in core markets

24 SEP 2018

Edotco, the tower arm of Malaysia-headquartered Axiata Group, hopes to complete two-to-three acquisitions over the next 12 months in its existing markets in order to boost its infrastructure portfolio, its CEO told Reuters.

Suresh Sidhu said: “The priority is to look at the current footprint we are in and look for opportunities to bulk up and add more towers there…Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh are countries of higher interest to us.”

Axiata Group owns 62.4 percent of edotco, which operates some 28,000 towers in Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Reuters reported.

The news comes just a week after the company cancelled a planned $940 million purchase of 13,000 towers from Pakistan Mobile Communications after being unable to obtain the required regulatory approval.

Sources had said this could hamper plans to raise at least $500 million in an IPO in coming months.

However, the Reuters report said Sidhu was not too concerned about the deal being called off and believes there is no rush to raise money as the company still has $200 million in cash reserves from the $700 million it raised in the last two years.

He is also confident the deals being discussed right now would add around the same number of towers as the Pakistan deal, although he did not disclose what these new agreements were worth.

Sidhu also stated that if the Pakistan deal had gone through, it would have depleted this reserve and there would have been a need to raise more funds. Now, though, fundraising plans have likely been put off until mid-2019.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Edotco scraps $940M Jazz tower purchase

Idea divestment drags Axiata Group into the red

Axiata names interim chairman
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association