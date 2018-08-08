English
Home

EC unhappy with universal charger progress

08 AUG 2018

The European Commission is considering renewing a push for a single type of mobile phone charger to work across all handsets, almost a decade after the majority of manufacturers agreed to move to a universal interface, Reuters reported.

Currently Apple uses its own charging ports while the majority of other manufacturers use either micro USB-B or USB-C in some newer devices.

Most major manufacturers signed a voluntary pledge in 2009 to switch to a common charging port for handsets released from 2011, which curtailed any formal intervention by the EC on the issue.

However, in a letter leaked to Reuters this week, EC competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager (pictured) described progress made on the issue as “unsatisfactory”. She added the Commission would conduct an “impact assessment” to see if formal action was needed.

Although the original memorandum of understanding signed by the vendors expired in 2012, the initial signatories extended the agreement in 2013 and again in 2014.

In 2009, the EC said there were 30 different types of charger on the market with old chargers contributing 51,000 tonnes of waste per year in the EU.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

