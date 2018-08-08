EC unhappy with universal charger progress

The European Commission is considering renewing a push for a single type of mobile phone charger to work across all handsets, almost a decade after the majority of manufacturers agreed to move to a universal interface, Reuters reported.

Currently Apple uses its own charging ports while the majority of other manufacturers use either micro USB-B or USB-C in some newer devices.

Most major manufacturers signed a voluntary pledge in 2009 to switch to a common charging port for handsets released from 2011, which curtailed any formal intervention by the EC on the issue.

However, in a letter leaked to Reuters this week, EC competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager (pictured) described progress made on the issue as “unsatisfactory”. She added the Commission would conduct an “impact assessment” to see if formal action was needed.

Although the original memorandum of understanding signed by the vendors expired in 2012, the initial signatories extended the agreement in 2013 and again in 2014.

In 2009, the EC said there were 30 different types of charger on the market with old chargers contributing 51,000 tonnes of waste per year in the EU.