EC tipped to unveil Wi-Fi connected car rules

The European Commission (EC) is expected to outline regulation for the use of Wi-Fi in connected cars later this month, giving companies backing this technology over 5G an early-mover advantage, Reuters reported.

Citing a leaked draft proposal, the news agency said the rules paved the way for vehicles equipped with ITS-G5 Wi-Fi connectivity to meet EU guidelines, while those relying on 5G C-V2X technology would have to wait months or years for approval.

The legislation is designed to boost safety and efficiency by setting out technical specifications for connected vehicles. Those adhering to the rules would have enhanced legal protection, a move said to reassure the public and insurers.

There are major car makers on both sides of the debate with the likes of Volkswagen backing the Wi-Fi standard whereas Daimler, Ford and others support the wireless industry’s favoured 5G-based standard. C-V2X technology also has significant support in the US and markets in Asia driving connected car technology.

At a July GSMA Connected Cars event, industry executives warned by backing the Wi-Fi based standard as the primary connectivity for cars the EU risked harming 5G operator investments in the economic area.