 EC tightens safety rules for device makers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC tightens safety rules for device makers

01 NOV 2021

The European Commission (EC) adopted new rules to enhance the cybersecurity features of wireless devices sold in the European Union (EU) to counter a growing risk of threats related to privacy data access and monetary frauds.

Manufacturers of mobile phones, tablets and wearable devices will be among those affected from the amendment to the Radio Equipment Directive which is planned to come into force in two months’ time provided there are no hurdles from the bloc’s Council and Parliament, the EC explained in a statement.

Device makers will be required to improve network resilience by adding features to avoid “harming communication networks” and prevent situations where devices are used to disrupt service functionality.

New features to safeguard personal consumer data, especially protecting children’s rights will also be made compulsory. Those might include measures to fend off unauthorised data access or transmission.

The EC will also require wireless devices to come with features which minimise the risk of fraudulent payments, such as enhanced user authentication.

After the new rules are implemented, device makers will have 30 months to bring their production into compliance.

Risks on the rise
EC Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton warned cyberthreats were evolving fast and were “increasingly complex and adaptable”.

The Commissioner argued the latest EC requirements will improve the security of a broad range of products and strengthen “our resilience against cyberthreats, in line with our digital ambitions in Europe”.

EC EVP Margrethe Vestager added. “You want your connected products to be secure. Otherwise how to rely on them for your business or private communication? We are now making new legal obligations for safeguarding cybersecurity of electronic devices.”

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

EC expected to probe potential Arm in Nvidia deal

Vestager calls for Facebook alternatives after outage

T-Mobile, O2 offer Czech concessions in EC probe

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association