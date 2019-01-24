 EC targets 3.6GHz harmony in 5G push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC targets 3.6GHz harmony in 5G push

24 JAN 2019

The European Commission (EC) announced it will harmonise spectrum in the 3.6GHz band for 5G, a move designed to boost deployment of the technology in the continent.

In a statement, the EC said the move will enable member states to use the frequency band for 5G by 31 December 2020, adhering to rules set out in the EU’s new Electronic Communications Code, which was cleared in December 2018.

The Commission explained the band has been harmonised for wireless broadband services in the union since 2008, “however its use has been low and only a limited number of licences” had been issued.

It has now amended technical conditions to “make them 5G-ready, as the 3.6GHz band has been identified as the primary pioneer band for 5G in the EU”.

However, it added the 3.6GHz band has no exclusive mandate to be used for 5G, and the decision to harmonise the band was based on the principle outlined in the code of ensuring “technology and service neutrality”.

The progress of 5G will also be driven by two pioneer bands (700MHz and 26GHz), as well as further spectrum in existing EU harmonised bands below 6GHz and new spectrum in mmWave.

New code to boost 5G roll-out
The EC said it decided to harmonise the band for 5G after receiving positive feedback from member states that are part of its Radio Spectrum Committee.

Once the Electronic Communications Code comes into force, “radio spectrum will be assigned and coordinated even better at EU level than at the moment so that Europe can become a leader in the rollout of 5G networks”, the EC said.

The move will be complemented by similar harmonisation initiatives in the 26GHz and 700MHz bands, which are ongoing.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Huawei teases foldable 5G device for MWC

Vodafone, O2 split UK 5G bill

EU members pushed to accelerate 5G auction plans

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association