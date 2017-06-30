English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

EC suspends Qualcomm/NXP probe

30 JUN 2017

The European authorities suspended an investigation into Qualcomm’s planned acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, causing further delays for a deal which already looks troubled.

According to Reuters, the halt comes because the companies have not provided necessary input into an investigation initiated by the European Commission earlier this month. The regulator had been scheduled to issue its ruling by 17 October; once Qualcomm and NXP supply the necessary information, the clock will be restarted and deadline adjusted.

It had previously been claimed Qualcomm was looking to get the green-light for the deal without making any concessions. But with the EC expressing concern the deal could “lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry”, this may have been a tough ask.

Qualcomm this week extended its offer period for NXP shares, a step it has made several times previously. What is notable is that the number of shares tendered represents 12.5 per cent of the total – a figure that is actually trending downward.

Recent reports suggested some NXP shareholders were looking for a higher price from Qualcomm, arguing the offer undervalues the target company.

The US chip giant is looking to acquire NXP in order to boost its position beyond the mobile processor market, into areas such as IoT, automotive and security.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Vivo takes wrap off new smartphone tech

Qualcomm updates mid-tier Snapdragon chip; talks up new tech

Qualcomm touts $12T 5G opportunity; 20 Gigabit LTE launches
MWC Shanghai 2017

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association