 EC signs-off €2B scheme to boost 5G in Italy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC signs-off €2B scheme to boost 5G in Italy

25 APR 2022

The European Commission (EC) approved an Italian government programme to allocate €2 billion for expansion of 5G and fibre networks in the country as part of a post-Covid-19 (coronavirus) economic and social recovery plan.

Italy’s scheme had to be signed-off by the EC due to the cash coming from the European Union’s (EU) Recovery and Resilience Facility, which provides grants and loans to member states.

The funding is set to cover expansion of next generation networks into underserved areas, providing a boost for consumers and businesses in those parts of the country.

In a statement announcing its blessing, EC EVP in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager said the support would contribute to “economic growth of the country and to the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the digital transition”.

The EC noted the proposal was “necessary and proportionate to address market failures, namely the absence of current or planned mobile networks that would adequately address end-users’ needs”.

Cash will be allocated as direct grants to CSPs to finance infrastructure including backhaul and base stations to deliver a minimum 5G service level of 150Mb/s download and 30Mb/s up.

On originally announcing the scheme, Italian authorities imposed a deadline of 27 April on bids for the funding with an obligation to complete related work by end-June 2026. Public funding is set to cover up to 90 per cent of costs.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

GSMA identifies APAC 5G spectrum needs

Dtac focuses on cost-cutting as ARPU slides

IoT, cloud drive China Unicom
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association