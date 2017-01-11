English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

EC privacy law overhaul targets messaging services

11 JAN 2017
Andrus Ansip

Facebook, Microsoft, Google and other messaging app providers face tougher privacy legislation in the European Union (EU) should an extension to current laws be approved by the European Parliament.

The European Commission (EC) yesterday outlined a proposal to extend the scope of an existing ePrivacy directive – which currently only applies to telecoms operators – to any provider of electronic communication services.

Under the proposal, which also includes updating some of the original ePrivacy rules, messaging providers would face stricter regulations on the handling of customer messages, calls and data including the anonymisation or deletion of any data related to the communication unless the consumer consents.

The proposed changes mean companies would be unable to record information such as the location of the user or the time of the messages, with the exception of retaining information for billing purposes.

In a statement the EU said companies would be able to develop “new business opportunities” to take advantage of data derived from customers, but these would rely completely on gaining consumers’ consent first.

The use of data by messaging companies aroused the interest of the EU several times in recent months. In October it issued a warning to WhatsApp and Yahoo on data protection, and in December the Commission accused Facebook of making misleading statements during its acquisition of WhatsApp regarding how it would use customer information.

Andrus Ansip (pictured), EC VP for the Digital Single Market, said: “Our proposals will deliver the trust in the Digital Single Market that people expect. I want to ensure confidentiality of electronic communications and privacy. Our draft ePrivacy Regulation strikes the right balance: it provides a high level of protection for consumers, while allowing businesses to innovate.”

The proposal will now go to the European Parliament for debate. The EC aims to have the new rules in place by 25 May 2018.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Google mulls SoundCloud acquisition – report

Amazon’s Alexa to arrive on Huawei’s Mate 9 smartphone

LG adds to home assistant hype with new robot

CES 2017

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association