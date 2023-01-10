 EC outlines digital targets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC outlines digital targets

10 JAN 2023

The European Commission (EC) detailed plans and objectives to bolster its digital goals, stating its next steps will shine a spotlight on the related economy and public services, technological skills and network infrastructure across Europe.

In a statement, the EC explained the digital decade policy programme will guide the European (EU) member states to achieve their ambitions by 2030.

The EC highlighted four key areas: improving citizens’ digital skills; deploying emerging technologies including cloud and AI for enterprise; advancing network and data infrastructure; and digitising public services and administrative processes.

“These targets embody the policy programme’s objectives”, the EC claimed, citing a secure and competitive digital environment, fair online business practices and access to technology as fundamental to the continent’s ambitions.

To make this possible, the EC will develop KPIs to monitor progress in the coming months. It stated EU member states are expected to hand in a “national strategic roadmap” detailing policies and actions to support the digital goals in October 2023.

Additionally, the EC emphasised the importance of “multi-country projects” to advance investments in digital infrastructure spanning technologies including 5G and quantum computing.

The EC is scheduled to publish its first digital decade report in June.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

IXP providers wade into network cost debate

Apple charges ahead with USB-C mandate

EC moves against 10 states over telecom code failures

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association